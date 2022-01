He replaces Manogimanu Fonoti Etuale whose term has ended.

Fata has extensive senior leadership and management experience over the years in the Samoa government.

In 2018 Fata served as the Deputy High Commissioner at the Samoa High Commission in Canberra, Australia.

Last year Fata was one of the recipients of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, to undertake Masters studies at Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Photo file Caption: Fata Brian Kaio