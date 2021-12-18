 

Samoa has a new deputy president of the Land and Titles Court

09:04, December 18, 2021
Samoa's former Electoral Commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio was sworn-in as the deputy president of the Land and Titles Court on Friday morning, in defiance of an order from the Minister of Justice to stop the ceremony.

The Minister had questioned the legality of Faimalomatumua's appointment which was announced two weeks ago.

In a letter, Matamua Vasati Pulufana instructed the acting CEO of the Ministry of Justice that there will be no swearing-in ceremony conducted on Ministry premises, involving any ministry staff or any ministry resources.

However, the ceremony went ahead before the Land and Titles Court president, Fepulea'i Atilla Ropati.

 

