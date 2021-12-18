Samoa has a new deputy president of the Land and Titles Court

The Minister had questioned the legality of Faimalomatumua's appointment which was announced two weeks ago.

In a letter, Matamua Vasati Pulufana instructed the acting CEO of the Ministry of Justice that there will be no swearing-in ceremony conducted on Ministry premises, involving any ministry staff or any ministry resources.

However, the ceremony went ahead before the Land and Titles Court president, Fepulea'i Atilla Ropati.

Photo file Caption: Samoa's former Electoral Commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio has been sworn-in as the deputy president of the Land and Titles Court