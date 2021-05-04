Samoa to head to the polls again on 21 May

The announcement was made after a meeting with the leaders of the caretaker Human Rights Protection Party and the newcomer Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi FAST party today.

Both parties have been tied with 26 seats each since last month's general election.

In his address this evening, the Head of State said leaders of both parties are aware of his decision.

He said it is in the best interest of Samoa that fresh elections be held to allow our people a second opportunity to elect the 17th parliament.

“Today by writ I have directed the Office of the Electoral Commission to issue a public notice of the writ for elections of members of parliament of all constituencies and have appointed Friday, 21 May 2021 as the day of elections.”

All appointments in relation to the 9 April elections have been revoked.

Photo source Government of Samoa media