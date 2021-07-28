Samoa Head of State blesses new Government

Prior to giving his blessings, the Head of State repealed his proclamation given on Sunday, 4 July 2021 where he called Parliament to convene on Monday, 2 August 2021 at 9:30am with conditions and avowed that there is no majority party

The proclamation was broadcast on TV1 on Sunday evening from his residence in Vailele.

He also acknowledged the former Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi for his service to Samoa as well as the Human Rights and Protection Party (HRPP) for hard work for the past 20 years.

Due to the Court of Appeal’s decision, the Head of State defended that his knowledge and understanding of his decisions.

“I respectfully declare that I do understand the duties of the Head of State, especially in relation to the Courts because I worked as a police officer, I also worked in the office of the Attorney General,” he said.

“I also worked as a lawyer, and it has been 53 years since I have worked and served the Government;

“I am receiving advice from not only the Office of the Attorney General, but also other senior lawyers in Samoa;

“I also understand customs and traditions of Samoa because I have been a matai for over 40 years;

“I am a Tama-a-Aiga serving my family and village, and a lay preacher for the Ekalesia Faalapotopotoga Kerisiano Samoa.”

Caption: Samoa Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II