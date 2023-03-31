Samoa Head of State meets with Fiji’s President

President Katonivere welcomed Afioga Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Eti Sualauvi II and the First Lady, Masiofo Afioga Fa'amausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano again to the State House and extended the greetings of the government and the people of Fiji.

The meet between the two Heads of State was an opportunity to further strengthen the continuing partnership between the two Pacific Island countries.

Also present at the meeting was the Samoan High Commissioner to Fiji, Aliioaiga Feturi Elisaia.

Photo credit Fiji Government