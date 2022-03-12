Samoa health worker returns Covid positive test result

The health worker was part of a health team that swabbed passengers who arrived on a flight from Auckland last Sunday.

A statement said the all the passengers and frontline workers were tested yesterday after their sixth day in quarantine.

The results came back last night with one new positive case.

The case has been transferred to the isolation ward at Motootua and is well and asymptomatic.

The health worker returned a negative test result on the third day of quarantine.

There are now 13 Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

All of them remain asymptomatic.

Authorities are reminding the public, especially those who have not done or completed their two shots of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and booster shots to please do so.

The paediatric vaccination for children from 5-11 years old will continue next week, and is expected to cover all pre-schools and primary schools around the country at the end of May.