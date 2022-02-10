Samoa high chiefs present a traditional Ifoga to the Government

The three men were covered in a fine mat in front of the Government building Wednesday morning.

The apology was accepted by Cabinet Minister and leader of the FAST administration, La'auli Leuatea Schmidt, who removed the mat covering the men.

The matai were then escorted into the government building to meet with the Cabinet.

A matai of Fasito'o, Afamasaga Lino, told Radio Polynesia the derogatory comments were made by one of the chiefs from the village against the government on social media which lead to the traditional apology.

The Chiefs met with members of the Cabinet, including Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Ponifasio.

La'auli spoke on behalf of the Government acknowledging the high regards and respect accorded to the Prime Minister and Cabinet with the traditional apology.