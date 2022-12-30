Samoa holds thanksgiving service for 2022 sports achievements

The thanksgiving service was attended by Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II and Masiofo, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and Members of the Cabinet, Toa Samoa team and management, and Manu Samoa 7s team with family and friends.

Savali newspaper reports the church service was led by National Council of Churches (NCC) Chairman Rev. Aisoli Iuli.

Toa Samoa created history when they became the first Pacific team to play in the Rugby League World Cup last month.

Despite losing to England, Toa Samoa has risen from seventh to third place in the world rankings.

Manu Samoa 7s is now leading the World Series after defeating New Zealand in the Cape Town 7s earlier this month.

Photo Savali newspaper