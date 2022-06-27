Samoa to host next CHOGM meeting

Samoa's hosting of the 2024 event will be the first time a Pacific member country will host CHOGM

Samoa's Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa attended the meeting in Rwanda.

CHOGM brings together leaders and delegations from 54 commonwealth nations from across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Europe.

Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years, hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis since 1971.

The last meeting was hosted by the United Kingdom in 2018, and this is the first meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the meeting for two years.

The week-long meeting discussed important matters to the Commonwealth family of nations such as Democracy, Peace, and Governance; Sustainable and Inclusive Development; Post-Covid-19 recovery, climate crisis, new members, and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

On Saturday, during the Leaders Retreat, Samoa was confirmed as the next host for the CHOGM in 2024.