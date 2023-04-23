Samoa hosts NZ Foreign Minister

During her trip, Mahuta visited the National University of Samoa.

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa hosted a luncheon in honor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of NZ and her delegation at RLS Museum, Vailima on Friday.

According to Fiame, Minister Mahuta's visit occurred towards the conclusion of a year-long celebration of Samoa's 60th Independence Anniversary.

"Honourable Jacinda Ardern with her multi-party and multi-sectoral delegation in August last year to commemorate not only the 60th Anniversary of our independence but also the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship between Samoa and New Zealand," she said.

Fiame added that the Friendship Treaty is unique and is premised on our historical relationship and more importantly our journey together into the future.

"Your visit also comes post Covid-19.

"Covid-19 presented the world with many challenges with the impacts on our respective economies. We were most grateful and appreciative of the support and assistance of all our partners especially with the vaccination supplies.

"When we reflect on our 1918 experience of the Spanish Influenza where Samoa lost 25 per cent of its population – the decision to close borders whilst medical responses were prepared and distributed was the best approach."

She also mentioned that Samoa has been very fortunate to have a very low number of lives lost due to Covid.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to have a broad ranging exchange with you Minister Mahuta – our bilateral issues which were also reflected in the visits you undertook and agreements signed.

"Regional unity continues to be a shared focus especially in the context of evolving international/geo-political narratives and frameworks.

"I would like to return to our hosting of CHOGM next year. In my recent visit to London to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting, it was also an opportunity to receive confirmation from the Palace of the dates for CHOGM – Which is the week starting 21st October next year."

In addition, Samoa's Prime Minister said that it is Samoa’s intention that this meeting will be a Pacific Summit.

"We will be soon reaching out to our Pacific family to seek support and collaboration to ensure that we deliver a meeting that is substantive in content, efficient in coordination and administration and welcoming in accommodation,” she said.

Photo supplied