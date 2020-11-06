Samoa hosts PacificAus Sports Regional Hub

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Sara Moriarty launched the new hub that will deliver the PacificAus Sports High Performance activities from 2020 to 2023, including providing supporting training and competition for Pacific athletes, teams and sports administrators.

Tuilaepa is confident that the new facility will improve the health status of participants.

“We value the importance of sport in Samoa; it aids to improve the health status of participants, increases skills development of our youth, reduces social problems and enhances community cohesion.”

“It provides the opportunities for Samoans to succeed beyond our shores – it boosts national pride when we demonstrate consistent competitiveness against teams from vastly populous and well-resourced countries,” he said.

The Prime Minister has also set his expectations for the hub in terms of developing sports in the nations.

“Our hopes are for the Hub to support strengthening talent development and high performance systems in Samoa and our region and future success in sport.”

“There is no better way to celebrate the bilateral cooperation we have and the Step Up direction of Australia in the region than through this launch today.”

“We wish the Pacific-Aus Sports Hub every success in its operations and that Samoa as host country is committed to support it in every way possible.”

The PacificAus Sports program operates across a number of sports that includes Rugby League and will work across all Pacific countries, with a special focus on driving sports engagement with Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Media