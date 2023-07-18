Samoa Immigration launches new official uniform

The Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa was chief guest at the event.

A statement issued by the government said “The new uniform includes a full set for both male and female immigration officers, rank slides, an identification badge, and an official cap.”

PM Fiamē welcomed the initiative and acknowledged the partnership between the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC) that funded the uniforms.

The PIDC is a regional organisation that gained legal entity status in 2015, and subsequently established its headquarters in Apia in 2016. The Organisation has 21 member countries including Australia and New Zealand. Samoa is a permanent member on the PIDC’s Management Board.

“The essence of having a uniform epitomizes unity and identifies a group or an organisation that works together for a common goal. And while that is important, having a duty bound workforce with a result driven spirit for the betterment of society, are of greater significance”, Fiame said.

She encouraged Immigration officers to be more vigilant in the performance of their prescribed duties at the borders.

“The new uniform is their armour and a constant reminder to all who will don this uniform, about their calling to safeguard Samoa’s national borders.”

Chief Executive Officer, Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo reiterated the need for stronger strategic focus and well-coordinated immigration work at the regulated ports of entry to ensure national security, safety of travellers, and timely identification of transnational crimes.

The new uniform will help enhance visibility of Samoa Immigration at the borders, as part of its preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that Samoa will host in October 2024.