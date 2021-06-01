Samoa Independence Day celebrated from homes, programme televised

This is the second year in a row that there has been no large public celebration.

However, today is a public holiday.

Last year’s celebrations were similarly pre-recorded, taking place, as they did, months after a national state of emergency was declared due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the televised Independence celebration today, His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II greeted the country in a speech televised.

“We remain in restrained conditions as the whole world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll and has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic,” he said.

“We are thankful that to date, we have been spared the pain and heartbreak of loss of life due to COVID 19 and remain free of infections even though the pandemic is a step closer to our doorsteps.

“To all the people of Samoa, may we on this day, the celebration of the 59th year of Independence, reflect and gratefully remember our ancestors and those who fought for our freedom, whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation. On this day, the youth of Samoa should feel the special pride of being citizens of a free nation; let us ensure this is a legacy they will be proud to pass on. Above all let us return to God the praise and honour for it was through his grace that we had achieved our freedom.”

The flag-raising at Malae o Tiafau by the sole member of the Council of Deputies, Le Mamea Ropati Mualia.

The interim Chair of the National Emergency Operations Centre (N.E.O.C.), Agafili Shem Leo, during a press conference on Thursday said that the national Independence Day Committee has been advised by N.E.O.C. that all ceremonies must adhere to state of emergency restrictions.

The programme is a duplicate of the 2020 programme with a pre-recorded flag-raising ceremony and was pre-recorded for broadcast across television, radio and online platforms on Tuesday.

For peace on the constitutional crisis of Samoa, the Head of State called on leaders of the different religious denominations in Samoa and the Clergy, traditional leaders through the village councils and in particular the three pillars of governance through the parliament of Samoa, the executive government, and the Judiciary as well as the Leaders and members of both the Human Rights Protection Party and the Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi Party and every citizen of Samoa, to put their trust in God who can provide the solution to the current impasse.

“We cannot achieve unity if we continue to reject reconciliation and the willingness to exercise forgiveness,” he said.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Independence Day celebrations were televised