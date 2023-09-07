Samoa Independent Water Schemes Association earns prestigious awards

The awards, "Best Technical Performance" and "Best Coverage" in the small Pacific water utilities category, serve as a testament to IWSA's dedication and commitment to providing high-quality water services in Samoa.

The Pacific Water and Wastewater Association (PWWA) is a highly respected organization consisting of 31 water utility members from 21 countries across the Pacific. Its mission is to be the principal voice for water and wastewater management in the Pacific Island nations, fostering expertise in the sustainable management of these essential services and promoting the development of a cohesive, proficient, and robust water and wastewater sector within the region.

IWSA's recognition at the PWWA conference reflects its achievements and contributions to the Pacific water and wastewater sector. The awards, "Best Technical Performance" and "Best Coverage," were presented based on benchmarking performance data collected by the PWWA through the tools and instruments of the International Benchmarking of Water and Sanitation Utilities of the World Bank (IBNET).

President Asi Sasa Milo of IWSA remarked, “We are deeply honoured and humbled to receive these prestigious awards from the Pacific Water and Wastewater Association. They stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our team and partners, reaffirming our commitment to enhancing water services for the people of Samoa.”

IWSA takes great pride in representing Samoa among its peers in the Pacific water utilities sector.

These awards further motivate IWSA to continue to contribute to Samoa’s National Plan – Pathway for the Development of Samoa (PDS, FY2021/22 – FY2025/26.) as well as the development of the Pacific water and wastewater sector.