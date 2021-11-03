Samoa Information Technology Association elects new president

The local entrepreneur was voted at the SITA annual general meeting last week.

He will replace Muliagatele James Ah Wai who has stepped down from the role, which held since the association's establishment in 2019.

In a statement issued by the association on Monday, SITA stated Faasootauloa will be joined by new Vice President, Malaeulu Jobenz Manoa from the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labor, Treasurer Ainuu Wellington Seufale from the Ministry of Finance and Secretary Akosita Salesa of Vodafone Samoa.

Faasootauloa is a director of Skyeye, one of Samoa's most successful technology startup companies whose digital mapping and tracking technology innovation is enabling companies to conduct new kinds of business online.