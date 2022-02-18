Samoa introduces new travel advisory for American Samoans Samoa

Since the pandemic travellers from the territory to Apia have not been subject to quarantine.

In a special travel advisory, Samoa's Ministry of Health revised conditions for intending travellers from the Territory.

All passengers entering Samoa from Pago Pago will go into quarantine for at least 14 days or as determined by the Ministry of Health.

If they test positive in quarantine they will stay for up to 21 days or more.

Photo file Caption: Faleolo International Airport Samoa