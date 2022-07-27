Samoa journalist gets international role

Earlier this year the Association known as by its acronym JAWS nominated veteran Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson to the IFJ Gender Council and she was subsequently appointed to the Council as the only Pacific island journalist.

Association president Lagi Keresoma said the presence of JAWS through one of its members on the Federation's Gender Council is a milestone for Samoa and also a broader recognition for Pacific women journalists.

The Gender Council has 37 representatives from journalists' unions and associations around the world.

Lagipoiva says the work of the IFJ Gender Council is extremely important given the issues faced by women journalists globally.