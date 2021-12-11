Samoa judge wants Children's Commission

The Samoa Observer reports that Senior Justice Vui Clarence Nelson made the suggestion in a briefing paper submitted to the Cabinet last month.

In the report, Justice Vui said it's time for children's issues to be given the importance they deserve.

He said this can be achieved through the establishment of the office of a National Children's Commissioner responsible for all matters affecting children.

Justice Nelson added he intends to pursue the matter with the Government through the Minister of the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development.

"There are a number of other pressing issues such as the passage of the long awaited Child Care and Protection Bill," he wrote.

The bill is a comprehensive legal framework drafted by the Committee on the Rights of the Child to protect children.

In relation to criminal responsibility for 10-year-olds, the Crimes Act 2013 notes a child's age between 10 and 12 is exempt from criminal responsibility, unless the prosecution can establish that he or she knows that the act or omission was morally wrong or that it was contrary to law.

Justice Nelson said there is a need for the Government to increase support for vulnerable children including legislation for victims of violence and abuse.

He said addressing matters such as the harmful forms of child labour and children living on the street situation was highlighted in a recent United Nations Report.

Many of the issues were raised in Samoa's Universal Periodic Review in the United Nations Human Rights Council last month.