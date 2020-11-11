 

Samoa judge warns about dangers of liquor

13:35, November 11, 2020
A Samoa Supreme Court judge has warned about locally made liquor, while sentencing three men on manslaughter charges.

Justice Tologatā Tafaoimālō Leilani Tuala-Warren warned against excessive consumption of what she referred to as ''locally produced Rover Vodka'' during sentencing in the case.

She said the case brought to the fore the dangers of excess consumption of alcohol, and urged the relevant authorities to do something about it.

Justice Tologatā sentenced the three men from the same Savaii village after they were found guilty of manslaughter in the stoning death of a 38 year old father of seven in August last year.

All three men were jailed for three years and four months.

     

