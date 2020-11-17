Samoa judges should be paid more - review

According to the Samoa Observer newspaper, the proposal calls for better salaries, allowances and entitlements, comparable to other branches of government.

The submission was prepared by the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The submission argues leave and other entitlements for judges must not be less than those given to chief executives and must reflect the nature of the office held.

The proposal says secure remuneration is necessary to ensure public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and in the fairness of its decisions.