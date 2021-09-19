Samoa Koko Industry Association welcomes new Executive Committee

Alo Kolone Va’ai succeeds Mulitalo Saena Penaia as President of the Association.

The other executives elected at the SKIA Annual General Meeting are Vice President: Maoi'autele Amitonu Brigitta Faafiti Lo Tam, Independent Farmer Representatives: Taupau Alex Mikaele & James Faiumu, Savaii Farmers Association: Sosaiete Aufaifaatoaga Savaii (Va’aaoao Alofipo), Upolu Famers Association: Samoa Farmers Federated Incorporation (Mulitalo Saena Penaia) and Cocoa Bean Processors: Savaii Koko ( Tupa’i Saleimoa Va’ai) & Wilex Samoa (Nathan Wilson).

The newly elected Chairman thanked his predecessor for his hard work as well as setting up the association.

The SKIA’s vision is to develop a sustainable and wealth creating koko industry that benefits smallholders and commercial growers and the domestic and export value chains that exist around them.

According to the association, the demand for Koko Samoa is real as are the prospects of the country rebuilding the export industry based on its heritage and inherent skill-sets in cocoa production.

Photo supplied