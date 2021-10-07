Samoa Land Corporation presents dividend to Government

The Chairman of SLC Board, Lavea Lemalu Tupuola Sione presented the cheque to the Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo.

Savali newspaper reports the dividend which will contribute to the funding of development projects for the public is 35 percent of the Corporation’s profits for the six months period from July 2020 to December 2020.

Leatinuu in his remarks acknowledged the service provided by the Corporation for the whole country.

“We can only talk and pray, but you implemented the work which has materialized with the dividend presented today,” said Leatinuu.

“For me as the current Minister, I want to thank you, and I also acknowledge the work done by the former Minister, Lautafi Fio Purcell who initiated this profitable achievement.

“I will also have to play my role as the Minister of SLC, to make sure we can achieve a higher amount of dividend.”

Leatinuu said over six million has already been injected into Government’s funds from the SLC profits.

“These funds are transferred to our Ministry of Finance and it’s my responsibility as well as my CEO, Elita to coordinate these funds before we transfer them.”

The Minister also said that he is planning a visit to Government lands in Savaii next week to see how some unused lands can be developed or put on lease to gain profit for the Corporation and Government.

The SLC Chief Executive Officer, Ulugia Petelo Kavesi said since fiscal year 2018 the Corporation have deposited dividends totaling $6.2 million into Government coffers.

Photo Savali newspaper