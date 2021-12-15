Samoa launches ‘Cleaning and Greening Project’

The project is aimed at promoting the collection of plastic and aluminum.

It is supported by the US Embassy in Apia and the United Kingdom High Commission to Samoa,

A statement said earlier this year the U.S. Embassy in Samoa awarded a grant valued at $41,500 to Salani Bright Horizons to support environmental projects in the district of Falealili No. 2.

The project has three phases with the first funded by the British High Commission (for general rubbish collection).

The second and third phases are funded under the U.S. Embassy’s Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program to sort out and collect plastic and aluminum rubbish and establish a conservation site for tree planting and awareness programs for children and youth of the Falealii No. 2 district.

During the project’s launch, there was a speech competition between the students of Sapoe, Salani, and Salesatele primary schools.