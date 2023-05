According to the Samoa Observer, the note features the faces of two prime ministers, current PM Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa and her father, and first PM, Fiamē Mata'afa Faumuina Mulinu'u II.

The note also features all-female signatories on a Samoan banknote for the first time.

The commemorative note - which is also legal tender - includes enhanced security features and the note is carbon neutral.

It will be issued into circulation through the commercial banks from Wednesday.