Samoa launches National Disability Week

While opening the event yesterday, Minister of Women Community and Social Development- Leota Laki Lamositele thanked the Government of Australia for ongoing support through the Samoa Disability Partnership Programme.

He said according to UN data 15 per cent or 1 billion people are living with disabilities while in Samoa they comprise 2 per cent of the population which translates to about 3,000 people living with a disability.

The Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Emily Luck said, "Today is especially important for us as a community, to raise awareness on what can be achieved by including people with disabilities in every aspect of life, in political, economic, cultural and social life.”

Booths have been set up by Nuanua o le Alofa, Samoa Spinal Network, SENESE and Special Olympics Samoa at the conference venue, enabling people who work in this space to engage and interact with the public.