Samoa leads campaign for American Samoa’s PIF membership

American Samoa, a US territory, has observer status in the Forum.

Savali Newspaper reports Samoa is leading the campaign with the backing of the Polynesian Leaders Group which includes Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Niue, American Samoa, French Polynesia and Tokelau.

“At this point, PIF is continuing the conversation to consider American Samoa’s political status, as a territory of the United States. This does not take away the fact that the territorial government has contributed to the economic, social and political developments of the region and the Pacific Forum,” said Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

He highlighted that while American Samoa may be a territory of the US they have been a self-governing country under the structure that the American Samoan Government follows.

“They have their own Supreme Courts, their Fono, and governing body leaders, so they practically are like an independent nation, so it is a conversation we continue to discuss and we support having them enter into the Forum for Pacific Island leaders in the future,” Tuilaepa said.

“They may be a territory by law, but American Samoa does operate much like an independent nation.”

“And American Samoa’s contribution to the welfare of the Pacific should be justification to support their acceptance as a member of the PIF regional family.”

Tuilaepa also noted that it is no big secret when it comes to Samoa’s cultural, family and blood ties with American Samoa and if inducted into the PIF, it would be a huge benefit for the two Samoas when it comes to regional issues pertaining to beneficial economic developments.

“Having two votes for us, will also strengthen our working relationship with American Samoa,” added the Prime Minister pointing to the two Samoa talks between the two countries as living evidence reaffirming the two Samoa’s unity to initiate reforms that will benefit residents of the two countries.

For now Prime Minister Tuilaepa remains unfazed and he is optimistic that American Samoa is half a step away from joining the PIF considering they are already an official member of the Polynesian Islands leaders’ roundtable.

Photo supplied Savali Newspaper Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi at a Forum meeting