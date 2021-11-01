Samoa lifts ban on travellers from American Samoa

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa told local media that according to a report the territory's confirmed cases no longer pose a threat.

Flights to American Samoa were not interrupted but Samoa banned travellers from the territory until the strain of their positive cases was determined.

Fiame said flights to and from the territory will operate on a Thursday and Saturday.

She noted that Samoa had been sending patients to American Samoa who needed CT scans, the cat scan at Samoa's main hospital has been down for some months.

KHJ News understands that some of the patients have been waiting to return home during the ban on travellers from American Samoa.

Meanwhile the New Zealand government has opened up more opportunities for quarantine free travel from Samoa.

Fiame said that New Zealand citizens and those with permanent residency status will be given quarantine free travel into New Zealand from Samoa.

Also afforded quarantine free entry to New Zealand are Samoan patients who qualify under the medical treatment scheme.

According to Fiame, the case of scholarship students to New Zealand are being discussed.