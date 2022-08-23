Samoa local farmers continue to be supported by ‘Matching Grant Programme’

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said the windows 1 applications consisting of subsistence, semi subsistence and semi commercial farmers and fishers, closed in June 2020.

“All of the eligible beneficiaries in Savaii have received their approved goods and services. We are currently progressing the distribution of goods and services for beneficiaries in Upolu and Manono, with the final verification process for the remaining beneficiaries.”

“The windows 2 applications consisting of commercial farmers and fishers’ associations, were due in April 2022 and further extended to June 2022, these applications will undergo vigorous screening process to ensure the proposals meet the eligible criteria established with the donor partners.”

According to the agreed funding allocations for windows 1 and windows 2, the eligible beneficiaries’ numbers have been met.

The Ministry said it is no longer accepting additional proposals at this time.