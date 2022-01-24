Samoa lockdown extended as 5 new cases reported

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced a 72-hour lockdown which came into effect at 6pm (local time).

The extension will now end at 6pm on Thursday.

Fiame made the announcement this afternoon.

The public will be able to replenish their supplies, shops, money transfer services as well as markets on Tuesday and Thursday during the allocated hours of 8am to 2pm.

Some of the new cases were reported amongst frontline workers who were supervising ten repatriates who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The travelers arrived on a repatriation flight from Brisbane, Australia.

Another 5 people were tested positive later in the week and a 48-hour lockdown was implemented on Saturday evening which ended at 6pm today,

Samoa now has 20 cases of Covid-19.

Photo NEOC Caption: Apia in lockdown