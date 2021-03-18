Samoa looks to e-commerce for economic boost

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported the Samoa 2040 Plan predicted a huge economic boost if the right investments were made.

This is the first time the government introduced a 20 year financial plan which identified the digital economy, labour mobility, agriculture and fisheries and tourism as four pillars to focus on.

However the government warned that achieving such gains would require the country to improve infrastructure, digital literacy and business capacity for e-finance and logistics.

The plan said if opportunities were taken up, the digital economy could create 4,000 new jobs, including 1,200 in the communications and business service sector.