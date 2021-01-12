Samoa maintains ban on travelers from UK and South Africa over new covid-19 variant

According to a statement issued by the Director General Health, Leausa Toleafoa Samau Dr Take Nasari, the ban applies to travelers originating from or transmitting through the UK and South Africa and it is effective immediately.

The statement released yesterday (Monday) said travelers and transiting passengers from Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, France, Singapore, Nigeria, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand and the United States.

Travelers from other countries will also be assessed on a case by case basis.

Leausa said they will continue to monitor the current spread of the Covid-19 variant.

Photo file