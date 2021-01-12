 

Samoa maintains ban on travelers from UK and South Africa over new covid-19 variant

12:17, January 12, 2021
Travelers from South Africa and the United Kingdom remain prohibited from entering Samoa due to the emergence and transmission of the Covid-19 variant identified in those two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Director General Health, Leausa Toleafoa Samau Dr Take Nasari, the ban applies to travelers originating from or transmitting through the UK and South Africa and it is effective immediately.

The statement released yesterday (Monday) said travelers and transiting passengers from Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, France, Singapore, Nigeria, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand and the United States.

Travelers from other countries will also be assessed on a case by case basis.

Leausa said they will continue to monitor the current spread of the Covid-19 variant.

 

