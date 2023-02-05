Samoa makes Covid booster shots available, public urged to vaccinate

Valasi said 40,000 doses are in stock and an additional 30,000 doses of booster doses are expected to be delivered in March.

“Vaccination is the only Covid-19 lifesaving antidote available,” Valasi told Parliament last week reports Savali newspaper.

Latest data show a high coverage of close to 100 percent of Samoa’s population have completed three vaccine doses including the 3rd booster.

Valasi said to date more than 94 percent of the eligible population have completed the two initial vaccination, complemented by 96 percent who have received the two booster shots.

However, data shows that 30 percent have outstanding doses which include booster doses.

Valasi said it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect their family and the nation not just the Health Sector.

He is appealing to people to wear face marks in crowded areas and public including funerals, weddings and other traditional gatherings.

And he will be requesting Cabinet to reinstate the Mandatory Policy for every individual to wear face masks in public even though the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases based on the latest MOH Situational Reports have declined.

Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, added the Health Minister is taking the lead and has reinstated the Face Mask compulsory policy.

“I have already tasked the CEO to re-enforce the compulsory policy not to allow anyone into the hospital if they are not wearing masks,” Valasi said.

The Minister said that it should be compulsory for public gatherings including Church Services.

Photo Parliament of Samoa Caption: Samoa’s Minister of Health Valasi Tafito Selesele