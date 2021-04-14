Samoa man facing double murder charge out on bail

The defendant, Vaotu'ua Auleoleo Ne'emia, who is in his late sixties, is on a surety bond of $US23,000 dollars raised through a mortgage on his land.

Vaotu'ua has pleaded not guilty to counts of murder and weapons charges.

He has been in police custody since his arrest in January.

The court trial is set for June this year.

Meanwhile a former police officer who is facing a charge under the criminal libel law for defaming the former deputy speaker of Parliament during an interview on EFKS TV has yet to enter a plea.

The accused, Paepaetele Ernest Betham, is also charged with resisting police on the day of his arrest.

His case has been adjourned for two weeks to allow the police to finalise his charges.

The accused told the television station the former deputy speaker, who was also a former assistant police commissioner, had allegedly raped a police woman but the matter was never investigated.

Photo file