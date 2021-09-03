Samoa media court reporting guidelines launched

In his key note address, Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese said it’s a major step forward for the media, police and court in providing access to justice.

“These guidelines are a major step forward in systemizing how we can facilitate the media and court's role in the area of access to justice,” he said.

“We refer to the Judiciary as the third and independent arm of government (the other two being parliament and the Executive) – my sense is that this independence is tacitly understood by our community to mean we Judges will make decisions without fear or favour for all manner of people.”

The Chief Justice also acknowledged the Samoa’s judges and registrar and deputies’ responsibilities as well as the ministry of justice in continuing to enhance the reputation for independence, fairness and impartiality as well as professionalism.

“One of the issues which underpins judicial independence is a somewhat mundane but really important question like – who holds the purse strings for the judiciary’s operating budget?” he said.

The three organisations involved in developing the guideline met in October last year to discuss challenges and opportunities for improved court and crime reporting.

Veteran journalist and PACMAS representative, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia said it was through these discussions that the basis of reporting guidelines for interaction between media, the courts and police were developed.

“The final approved copy was translated into Samoan in June of this year and last week, a number of journalists gathered for an introductory session on how the guidelines may be applicable for their work,” he added.

Photo supplied Caption: Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese