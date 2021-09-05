Samoa Medical Association and new Health Minister discuss public concerns

One of the issues raised by Valasi was patients having to wait in line for too long waiting for doctors who are either present or not present at the hospital.

“There’s also another concern I have been made known of and it’s a concern from the members of the public which we should not take for granted which is, having the patients await the doctors for too long to arrive to the hospital,” he added.

“In other hospitals which I have visited, the doctors are settling in at hotels instead of their own homes so they take too much of their time before they go to work.

“Other patients return home without getting treated or supervised by a doctor because they could not wait any longer so what I mean is, this is one of the issues we should be discussing because we are the solutions to these issues.”

The concerns were acknowledged by the Medical Association.

SMA executive member, Ulugia Dr. Tito Kamu confirmed that there is a shortage of doctors and specialists in various areas of expertise.

He said in the past, doctors returning from training overseas have to serve two years before they went for further training in specific areas.

“This was during our time, but now we need to serve 5 years before any doctor is allowed to take on further studies on special tasks,” said Ulugia.