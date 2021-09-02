Samoa Medical Association welcomes new Health Minister

The association’s executives also presented a summary of resolutions of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to the minister in their meeting Thursday.

‘’As the practice we had our entry and scientific seminar and our theme this year was pandemic and epidemics focusing on preparations and views on how to manage our borders vaccinations and also guarding from other countries overseas regards to the COVID-19,’’ said SMA President Gogosina Vaai Potoi.

‘’Every year as it is the practice is our executive members after the SMA AGM, we prepare summaries of our resolutions and we represent it to the minister of health and we’re quite excited because this is the first time we’ll meet the new minister of health.’’

The 74th AGM was held in May this year.

The association was founded in 1948 and today has 112 registered doctors including those in the ministry and private practice.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Health, Valasi Tafito Selesele with executives of Samoa Medical Association