Samoa Met forecasts heavy rain and strong gusty winds

The system will continue to bring periods of heavy rain and strong gusty winds, high combined waves and swells, flooding to all major rivers and vulnerable locations.

“Heavy downpours with poor visibility, gusty winds, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and waterways.

“Very rough seas and high surf, with possible coastal flooding to exposed locations. High potential for river over flows and landslides,” the latest weather report said.

Tropical Cyclone Zazu currently remains a Category 2 system at 2am (local time)

The system was located at about 610km Southwest of Tafitoala at 2:00 am and continues to project southeast at the speed of 18 kph towards Niue.

The next severe weather information will be issued at 5pm (local time).

Photo Land Transport Authority/Facebook Caption: Tulaele Ford - The public has been advised that the ford is not safe to cross as there are strong stream flows