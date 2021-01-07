Samoa Met issues more heavy rain and flood warning

The Samoa Meteorology Division said flood risk is high for all catchments and rivers and there could be landslides.

Heavy rain yesterday caused parts of the Apia CBD to be flooded for the second time in less than a month.

Motorists were stranded as some passes were washed away while others were only accessible to high vehicles.

The Land Transport Authority has been monitoring the situation and has kept the public regularly informed of the status of the roads and crossings.

Photo Land Transport Authority/Facebook - Caption: Heavy rain Wednesday caused flooding in parts of the city for the second time in less than a month