Samoa Met monitors small earthquakes

The magnitude of the earthquakes range from 2.0 and 3.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the Met service, the earthquakes were located about 150 kilometres southeast of Apia at a depth of about 10 km.

There were similar magnitude earthquakes recorded yesterday.

However, there were no threats of a tsunami in either of the recordings.

Recent increased earthquake activities in the Samoan archipelago has attracted the attention of the U.S Geological Survey and other authorities from American Samoa.

Samoa has also activated the National Emergency Operation Centre in response to the earthquakes.

Residents in low-lying coastal areas have been urged to be vigilant at all times and contact NEOC on 997 or 32759 for more information.

