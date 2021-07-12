Samoa Methodist commences annual conference 2021

The one-week conference begun yesterday (Sunday) following the women’s conference last week which concluded on Wednesday.

Despite Samoa closing its’ borders to overseas travel, Methodist churches abroad will conduct their own versions of the conference following the same programme Samoan members abide by.

The conference was officially declared open with a service led by the president of the Methodist Church of Samoa, Reverend Faulalo Leti in Faleula.

Majority of Methodist members in Savaii, Manono and Upolu gathered at Faleula hostel to camp as usual during the conference while some remain at their own places and attend the conference by their own transportations.

This year brought excitement for the Methodist members as they were able to reconcile again for the conference despite that overseas members could not travel to Samoa.

The conference will conclude on Sunday, 18 July.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of the Methodist Church delayed last year’s annual conference indefinitely.

The deferral also included two of the church’s usual events held every July in advance of the main conference, the Au-uso Felofani (mothers) Conference, the Christianity examinations for the Sunday school students, the graduations for the church ministers and other small annual gatherings.

According to the Methodists' General Secretary, Reverend Dr. Eteuati Tuioti, the church was considering the general safety of in and out of Samoa Methodist members.

“I wouldn’t call it [a cancellation as such] but the right word to it is onosa’ia (forbearing); to have patience for when the virus is cleared not only looking at Samoa but the other Methodist churches overseas where the virus is unstoppable and strong,” he added.

Overseas church ministers residing and serving overseas provide further reasons for the conference to be delayed due to closed borders between countries.

The Methodist church has several affiliates located in American Samoa; parts of New Zealand encompassing South Auckland, North Auckland, Wellington, Southern New Zealand; Australian states including New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, the U.S. state of Hawaii and those on mainland America.

Photo by Talaia Mika