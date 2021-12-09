 

Samoa minister orders hold on new appointment

BY: Loop Pacific
12:27, December 9, 2021
33 reads

The appointment of Samoa's former Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, as Deputy President of the Land and Titles Court has been put on hold.

The Samoa Observer reports the Minister of Justice, Matamua Seumanu Vasati Pulefana, has ordered that "no further preparations" be made on the appointment.

Matamua said she is unable to find specific provisions in the Land and Titles Act 2020 that caters for the proposed appointment.

Faimalomatumua handed in his resignation after the final count of votes for the recent six by-elections, effective immediately.

The Head of State makes the appointment under advice from the Judicial Commission.

Faimalomatumua said it was the right time to move on and let others take the helm.

"Now that the general election and the by-elections are done, there is basically nothing more for me to aspire to as Electoral Commissioner," he told Newsline Samoa last week.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio
Samoa
  • 33 reads