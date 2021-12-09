Samoa minister orders hold on new appointment

The Samoa Observer reports the Minister of Justice, Matamua Seumanu Vasati Pulefana, has ordered that "no further preparations" be made on the appointment.

Matamua said she is unable to find specific provisions in the Land and Titles Act 2020 that caters for the proposed appointment.

Faimalomatumua handed in his resignation after the final count of votes for the recent six by-elections, effective immediately.

The Head of State makes the appointment under advice from the Judicial Commission.

Faimalomatumua said it was the right time to move on and let others take the helm.

"Now that the general election and the by-elections are done, there is basically nothing more for me to aspire to as Electoral Commissioner," he told Newsline Samoa last week.