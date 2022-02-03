Samoa Minister suspends Smart Meters installation

Olo told Parliament this is to address the audible public complaints questioning discrepancies with the new meters.

Savali newspaper reports, according to Olo the complaints registered with the Electric Power Corporation (EPC) pointed out that the new meters display the Tala Amount of Top Up and not the Unit Amount like the Cash Power.

He added EPC is awaiting a reply from the United States-based developers of the Meters’ software that will hopefully address the issue.

If not, Olo assured the House that because the Smart Meters is a pilot project restricted only to households in the Apia Urban area reinstalling cash power meters for homes in the Pilot Project area can be done without any major setbacks or inconvenience.

EPC Concessions and Tariff Reductions

The reduction in electricity tariffs rolled out earlier this year as promised by the new FAST Government is legal, maintains Olo citing a 2010 Legislation as the principal law authorizing the drop in charges for electricity units.

The reduced tariffs have also prompted an increase in new meters installation he elaborated adding that since the drop in unit tariffs five months ago, EPC has reported an all-time high of 89 new meter installation compared to just 15 during the last fiscal year.

This said the Minister complements the new concessions authorized by EPC for private homes and new businesses by reducing the installation fee charged by EPC.

For the Business Sector, the reduced charged to install transformers has resulted in four new factories opening shop translating to new employment opportunities.

“I am confident that the increase in meters installed will off-set the concessions due to a surge in electricity use,” he added. “These spin-offs benefiting the public and businesses speaks volumes,” he reiterated.

Photo EPC Facebook