Samoa Ministry of Health amends covid-19 testing for travellers arriving from Fiji

A repatriation flight is scheduled from Fiji to Samoa on December 9 bringing home students as well as Samoans working in Fiji.

Samoa's Ministry of Health issued an advisory Tuesday night saying travellers from Fiji to Samoa are no longer required to have the previously mandatory blood serology for Covid-19 antibody test done in Fiji before travel.

The advisory said all passengers with a legitimate vaccination certificate are exempt from blood serology, but a legitimate vaccination certificate must be presented to board the flight.