Samoa to move to Alert Level 2 for two weeks

The change was announced this evening by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

Fiame said under Alert Level 2, some amendments have been made to the State of Emergency Orders to help reduce congestion in public places, continue to drive vaccination and testing programmes and to assist in slowing down new infections.

“At the same time Level 2 provides space for Government ministries, corporations, private sector and civil society to operate businesses and deliver services required for the country.

These amendments include:

Opening hours for all businesses and shops from 6am to 2pm from Monday to Saturday

No businesses or shops to open on Sunday

Church services to reopen but restricted to 30 people

Funerals restricted to 30 people

Other gatherings are allowed but restricted to 15 people

Ferry services from Upolu to Savaii to operate from Monday to Saturday under Level 2 requirements

Alcohol sale remains prohibited

All schools to remain closed

Children under 12 years of age who are not vaccinated are not allowed in public places. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of children.

Government ministries and businesses are required to follow all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, showing vaccinations passes and social distancing.

Photo Government screenshot Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa addresses the nation