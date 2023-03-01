Samoa moves away from fossil fuels

The project - part of a Japanese-funded regional climate programme - is looking at increasing the use of electric vehicles and exploring propulsion systems that use cleaner energy.

RNZ Pacific reports the $US36.8 million regional projects, with an allocation of $US15.5 million for Samoa, are scheduled for completion in March 2025.

According to Samoa's latest National Greenhouse Gas Inventory in 2020, the road transport sector, largely dependent on fossil fuels, is the country's largest emitter of carbon dioxide.

Photo file