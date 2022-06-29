Samoa names squad for Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers

The competition is the qualifiers for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next year.

Samoa is one of five countries that has confirmed their participation for the competition, alongside Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

The tournament will be held from 18 to 23 July in Suva, Fiji.

Samoa has named 15 players for the competition as follows:

Eseta Autagavaia, Fiapalagi Laikong, Larafina Taniely Stowers, Ainsleyana Puleita, Soli Ropati, Shenade Southon, Rebekah Roache, Seiafi Sapolu, Jennifer brown, Melissa Oloamanu, Hannah Ridling, Saviour Tui.

Travelling Reserves:

Geraldine Taefu, Samantha Tuilaepa, Emily Autugavaia.