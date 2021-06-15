Samoa national budget estimates reach $1 billion tala

And it will be at the Government’s disposal for the next five years regardless of whether it’s the H.R.R.P or F.A.S.T Political Party taking over the Governments’ reigns, Caretaker Prime Minister Tuila’epa Dr. Sa’ilele Malielegaoi told Radio 2AP.

“This is in line with the H.R.P.P.’s good governance policy since we came into office and will ensure that whichever Government takes up office, there is a Budget Estimates which is open for any amendments, to add and remove to suit the priorities of the Government of the Day, whichever party it may be,” added Tuila’epa according to a Savali newspaper report.

Like previous Government Budget Estimates, Current Expenditures (or Statutory Expenditures) accounts for over 80% of the Estimates which is equivalent to $842.6 million tala. The allocation will fund external and domestic loan repayments, (Debt Services) expenses as well as wages and administrational costs for Statutory or Constitutional Posts such as the Head of State and Council of Deputies etc. not to mention the Government’s Administrational Costs which include the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.

The balance of $158 million will be set aside to fund Developments to further stimulate and sustain Samoa’s growing economy.

And there are new features contained in the Budget Estimates which includes new COVID-19 Stimulus Assistance to certain sectors and groups, the Government Leader reassured

For example, an increase of monthly pensions to $200 from the Samoa National Provident Fund (S.N.P.F.) is in the Budget Estimates.

Presently, 10,700 senior citizens of over 65 years old and residents are receiving the monthly pension brainchild by the H.R.P.P. in the early 1990s.

Aside from the monthly cash pay-outs, the Fund also provides free medical treatments and associate costs and free inter-island ferry fares.

Another new feature is the proposed $3 million tala allocation in the Estimates for the disabled and residents with permanent disabilities.

A range of Tax Credits designed to assist tourism operators (hotels, rental car operators etc.) and small businesses as part of the Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Initiative is included not to mention a $5 million allocation for the Office of the Electoral Commission based on the anticipation for looming Electoral costs.

While this is the first time that the Government Budget Estimates has surpassed the $1 billion tala mark, the record Estimates according to the Caretaker Prime Minister also reflects that Samoa’s Economy is slowly but surely on the road to recovery after two trying years as a result of the Measles Outbreak coupled by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

And Government with the International Monetary Fund, (I.M.F.) are closely monitoring Samoa’s financial transactions to ensure accountability and transparency and that the Government’s books are in compliance.

“IMF personnel have been auditing our accounts on a regular basis which includes engagements with the Ministry of Finance and our private sector. It is an open partnership to ensure accountability and transparency,” he added.

Not seeking any public sympathy nor a political public ploy to gain public confidence, Tuilaepa added that the new features contained in the Budget Estimates have been on the Government’s thinking tank for years but like everything else, funding was the key obstacle.

“These are just Estimates which are at the Disposal of the Government, regardless of whether it’s the F.A.S.T. or H.R.P.P.” he reiterated.

Photo file