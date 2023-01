An interim dividend of two per cent to the value of $19 million will be paid out to help members with the inflationary pressures the country is currently facing SNPG Management said in a statement today.

The cash payments will be made available to members exclusively via the provident fund’s online portal between 23 January and 17 February 2023.

The interim dividend was announced by Minister of Finance Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo in Parliament last month.

