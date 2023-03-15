Samoa National Provident Fund launches new mobile app

The official launch of the app was held at Taumeasina Island Resort on Monday.

The total cost of the project was NZD 156,000.00 which took a little over three months to complete.

The project was fully funded by the United Nations Development Programme under its One UN Social Protection for Resilience Joint Programme.

The Programme aims to strengthen the availability and accessibility of social protection services, information, programmes, and benefits, also through the utilization of digital information management systems and mobile technology.

During the launch, the Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo said that the SNPF mobile app stemmed from the Fund successfully transitioned from its legacy AS400 platform to a modern Funds Management System (FSM).

“In March 2022, when Samoa went into a nationwide lockdown, SNPF and Gen Cap worked together to add another functionality to the FMS that enabled members to access and apply not only for their small loans on the members portal but also their special payments,” she said.

Mulipola added that this was another milestone in the history of the Fund, where the special payments of its declared interest was done 100 per cent online.

“This was received with great appreciation from the members as it meant no more long queues to get your ‘pasene’ as we all know it.

“Stemming from this milestone, the SNPF aimed to continue its digital transformation journey through partnership with Gen Cap to develop its own SNPF Mobile application that will be available on all Android and Apple phones.

“The purpose of the app is to enable SNPF members access to their NPF accounts, access to services such as member loan top ups, special payment, contribution withdrawals, view updated information on NPF products available and the ability to request an appointment either in our Upolu or Savaii Offices.”

As of 31 January 2023, the total number of members who have registered online is 36,739. This means, 36,739 is the number of people who will be able to use this app as of today onwards using the same login access as the existing members portal.

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance encouraged SNPF members to download and use the recently launched app to receive up to date SNPF notifications, view information on services and find out all the requirements for any of its products including properties, vacancies, loans and withdrawals.

She also said that we live in unprecedented times and as such SNPF will endeavour to take every possible opportunity to enhance its digital transformation journey.

“I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all who have contributed to the development and implementation of this project.

“I commend all your efforts and support especially your time and commitment to ensure SNPF continues to offer fast and efficient services to all our members.”