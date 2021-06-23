Samoa Natural Health Seminars to address healthy lifestyle issues

“The aim of the seminar series is to hold a public speaking engagement once a month where a person, or group, will present on a natural health topic of their choosing, in which they have a strong grasp of the subject matter,” the organisers said in a statement.

The first programme held on 15 June discussed asthma and allergies.

Consultant and former staff member of the United States Embassy in Apia, Benjamin Harding presented on natural ways to reduce asthma and allergy symptoms.

“Here the audience learned valuable tips on the dangers of over-breathing and how to help overcome these disorders with proper nasal breathing, diet and lifestyle changes, and locally available plants such as Samoan Green Tea and morning kipolo water.”

Yoga instructor Katie Bradley is expected to speak next month on yoga, food addiction, and other aspects of a healthy lifestyle.